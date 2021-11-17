Tarin Reviews Progress on Establishment of Federal Govt Properties Management Authority

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting to review the establishment of the federal government Properties Management Authority at Finance Division. Senator Aun Abass Buppi, Secretary Finance, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Rupee Posts One of Its Highest Single-Day Gains Against the US Dollar and Euro

Secretary Finance apprised the Advisor of the progress being made on the establishment of the Federal Government Property Management Authority (FGPMA).

He informed that official notification for the establishment of the Authority has been issued.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue stressed the need to make the Federal Government Properties Management Authority fully functional at the earliest for best utilization of government’s assets and for getting the best value for money for the government assets.

Senator Aun Abass appreciated the role of the Finance Division in this regard.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue directed to complete the codal modalities for the establishment of Authority as soon as possible.