CNG and Captive Power Plants Will Not be Supplied Gas During Winter

In order to ensure the supply of gas to domestic and export-oriented industries, gas supply to CNG and captive power plants will be withheld during winters.

This was decided in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Petroleum Division presented the projected natural gas supply and demand position in the country for the coming winter. During the meeting, Petroleum Division presented a detailed impact analysis of different policy options for the management of gas demand during winter 2021-22. It was informed that the enhanced demand of domestic consumers would be met through savings from captive power generation.

A prudent pressure management plan will also be developed to ensure a stable supply of gas to the consumers. Gas supply to CNG stations will be curtailed during the winters. Industrial activity will be a focus in the gas management plans, especially the export-oriented industries. The CCoE approved the demand side of the proposals submitted by the Petroleum Division. It was further directed that the CCoE will consider the supply side proposals in the next meeting.

The CCoE also considered the summary presented by the Maritime Affairs Division on the construction of oil storage at Oil Installation Area Keamari, Karachi. The meeting was informed that insufficient storage infrastructure at the ports creates a bottleneck in the supply chain and results in increased costs. To comprehensively review the situation and available options, the CCoE formed a sub-committee under the SAPM on CPEC, Khalid Mansor, including Member Energy Planning Commission, Secretary Petroleum, and Secretary Power. The sub-committee will submit its proposals to the CCoE within two weeks.

Cabinet Committee on Energy also reviewed the monthly report submitted by the Power Division on the out of merit power plant operations due to network constraints. The committee was assured that a constraint removal plan for the encountered issues is already under implementation.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance, Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Science and Technology, Minister for Railways, Advisor to PM on Commerce & Industries, SAPM on CPEC, Chairman OGRA, Chairman NEPRA, representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting.