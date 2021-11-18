FBR to Employ Artificial Intelligence in Assessment of Imported Goods

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will introduce virtual assessment of imported goods in parallel with the existing system of Appraisers Assessments at ports.

Advertisement

FBR Member Customs (Policy), Dr. Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon, on Thursday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that FBR was going for the process of virtual assessment of imported goods. He said the virtual assessment would be done in parallel with the existing procedure of Appraisers Assessments of the imported goods.

ALSO READ IMF is Pushing for More Taxes and Reforms: Chairman FBR

He explained that the project of the virtual assessment was being tested at the level of FBR. He said the purpose was to minimize the role of the Customs Appraisers in the assessment of imported goods. The use of artificial intelligence would help in eliminating the role of the Customs Appraisers in the assessment of imported goods, he asserted.

The number of import and export consignments cleared through the green channel facility has been considerably increased, added the FBR Member Customs (Policy).