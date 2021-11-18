Infinix Smart 5 Pro Launched in Pakistan for Only Rs 15,000

Pakistan has just received one of its cheapest smartphones with one of the best battery lives in the world. The Infinix Smart 5 Pro has a massive 6,000 mAh battery cell which should easily keep the phone going through 3 days of use.

Design and Display

The screen is a 6.52-inch TFT LCD with 720p resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. It has the classic budget phone look with a waterdrop notch selfie camera and a slightly thicker bottom bezel than the rest. The back has a physical fingerprint sensor, a dual-tone rear panel, and a duo of main cameras.

Internals and Storage

Infinix has not mentioned the phone’s chipset but it carries an octa-core CPU with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage options. You can expand on the storage with a micro SD card as well.

Since it’s a budget phone, it packs the “Lite” version of Android 11, the Android 11 GO with XOS 7.6 on top.

Cameras

The dual main camera on the back is a simple setup featuring a 13MP primary sensor and a QVGA secondary sensor. Infinix says that this camera can record 2K videos, which is very unusual for a basic entry-level phone, so we recommend taking this with a grain of salt.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity is the most impressive aspect of this phone. The 6,000 mAh cell is more than enough to keep the budget phone going for about 3 days of use. There is no support for fast charging, however.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro is now available in Pakistan for Rs 15,000. The available colors include black, blue, copper, and green.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro Specifications