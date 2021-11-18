Motorola G Power (2022) Launched With a Better Display and Chipset

The 2022 version of the Moto G Power is already announced, though it will not start shipping around the world until next year. The new and updated Moto G Power brings a new chipset and a smoother display than before.

Advertisement

Design and Display

Motorola has not just updated the specs, but the design has been changed as well. The punch-hole selfie camera has moved to the middle, the bottom bezel is thicker, the main camera layout is new, and the rear panel now has a textured finish.

All of this is built around a slightly smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD with the same 720p resolution, but a higher 90Hz refresh rate for smoothness.

Internals and Storage

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 has been swapped out for a MediaTek Helio G37 with a higher memory option of 4GB/64GB (up from 3GB/32GB). You even get a 128GB storage option with an SD card slot on all variants.

The phone has Android 11 pre-installed but will likely upgrade to 12 next year.

Cameras

You get the same 2MP depth and macro cameras on the back, but the main sensor has been upgraded to a 50MP shooter. This camera setup can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

Advertisement

The punch-hole selfie camera is the same 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery is charged through the USB C port via a 10W charger included in the box.

The Moto G Power 2022 will only be available in a single black color variant for $199 next year.

Motorola Moto G Power 2022 Specifications