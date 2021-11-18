Advertisement

Motorola G Power (2022) Launched With a Better Display and Chipset

By Aasil Ahmed | Updated Nov 18, 2021 | 12:34 pm

The 2022 version of the Moto G Power is already announced, though it will not start shipping around the world until next year. The new and updated Moto G Power brings a new chipset and a smoother display than before.

Design and Display

Motorola has not just updated the specs, but the design has been changed as well. The punch-hole selfie camera has moved to the middle, the bottom bezel is thicker, the main camera layout is new, and the rear panel now has a textured finish.

All of this is built around a slightly smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD with the same 720p resolution, but a higher 90Hz refresh rate for smoothness.

Internals and Storage

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 has been swapped out for a MediaTek Helio G37 with a higher memory option of 4GB/64GB (up from 3GB/32GB). You even get a 128GB storage option with an SD card slot on all variants.

The phone has Android 11 pre-installed but will likely upgrade to 12 next year.

Cameras

You get the same 2MP depth and macro cameras on the back, but the main sensor has been upgraded to a 50MP shooter. This camera setup can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The punch-hole selfie camera is the same 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery is charged through the USB C port via a 10W charger included in the box.

The Moto G Power 2022 will only be available in a single black color variant for $199 next year.

Motorola Moto G Power 2022 Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Helio G37
  • CPU: N/A
  • GPU: N/A
  • OS: Android 11
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 90Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 4GB
    • Internal: 64GB, 128GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.65µm, PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
      2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
    • Front: 8MP
  • Colors: Black
  • Fingerprint sensor: Rear-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Price: $200

Aasil Ahmed
