Motorola G Power (2022) Launched With a Better Display and Chipset

The 2022 version of the Moto G Power is already announced, though it will not start shipping around the world until next year. The new and updated Moto G Power brings a new chipset and a smoother display than before.
Design and Display
Motorola has not just updated the specs, but the design has been changed as well. The punch-hole selfie camera has moved to the middle, the bottom bezel is thicker, the main camera layout is new, and the rear panel now has a textured finish.
All of this is built around a slightly smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD with the same 720p resolution, but a higher 90Hz refresh rate for smoothness.
Internals and Storage
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 has been swapped out for a MediaTek Helio G37 with a higher memory option of 4GB/64GB (up from 3GB/32GB). You even get a 128GB storage option with an SD card slot on all variants.
The phone has Android 11 pre-installed but will likely upgrade to 12 next year.
Cameras
You get the same 2MP depth and macro cameras on the back, but the main sensor has been upgraded to a 50MP shooter. This camera setup can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.
The punch-hole selfie camera is the same 8MP shooter.
Battery and Pricing
The 5,000 mAh battery is charged through the USB C port via a 10W charger included in the box.
The Moto G Power 2022 will only be available in a single black color variant for $199 next year.
Motorola Moto G Power 2022 Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio G37
- CPU: N/A
- GPU: N/A
- OS: Android 11
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 90Hz refresh rate
- Memory:
- RAM: 4GB
- Internal: 64GB, 128GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.65µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front: 8MP
- Colors: Black
- Fingerprint sensor: Rear-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Price: $200