PTCL & Ufone Annual Gala Brings Employees’ Families Together for Fun Extravaganza

PTCL Group held its Annual Sports and Family Fun Gala in Islamabad to provide employees and their families an excellent opportunity to break away from their work routine.

The gala is a long-standing tradition that helps employees come together as a single-family to engage in sports and fun activities and make memories for life. The gala had sports and fun activities designed for employees and family members of all ages.

The sports activities were the highlight of the gala, which were actively contested by different teams from across the country. PTCL Central Zone team clinched the Zonal cricket trophy after an exciting match with PTCL HQ. Whereas PTCL HQ Badminton team won the trophy in the final from PTCL Central Zone.

In the table tennis finale, PTCL Central Zone was crowned the champion. Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain, presented trophies and memorabilia to the winners and runners-ups. He praised all the participants for their sportsman spirit and exciting performances.

Sharing his thoughts at the event, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain, said, “I am glad that the entire PTCL and Ufone family is out here having a good time. The idea behind the event is to have PTCL and Ufone employees come together to enjoy and explore their talents for sports and fun activities.”

He added, “It gives them a much-needed break from their routine activities to boost their physical and mental health. Most of the activities are based on team building and coordination, which are valuable life skills for employees to remember and practice for professional growth.”

Strict COVID safety protocols were followed for all activities and matches. The participants were encouraged to always keep their vaccination certificates with them and wear masks. Disinfectants were also made available throughout the gala.

PTCL Group endeavors to provide a conducive and growth-oriented workspace for its employees. PTCL and Ufone promote work-life balance to ensure the excellent physical and mental health of its employees, who are the Group’s most valuable assets.

Moreover, PTCL and Ufone were recently declared ‘Best Places to Work’ by the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM) for its employee-centric policies and diverse culture.