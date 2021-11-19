Audi Pakistan Imports 48 Units of E-Tron GT

The demand for premium Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan is rising rapidly due to the various tax reliefs on their import. Vehicles such as the Tesla Model S, the Porsche Taycan, and Audi E-Tron SUVs are becoming common sights on roads across the country.

Audi Pakistan has imported 48 units of E-Tron GT to Pakistan so far, according to a recent report by Pakwheels.com. Five of these 48 units are of the RS E-Tron GT, which is the premier product in Audi’s EV lineup.

It is interesting that although the price of the E-Tron GT starts from Rs. 21.5 million and goes up to Rs. 29.5 million, it is in high demand in the Pakistani market.

About the E-Tron GT

The E-Tron GT was launched in Pakistan in March this year and is Audi’s contribution to the ring of ultra-fast executive electric Sportback family haulers such as the Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan. The E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan are technically twins as both are underpinned by Porsche’s J1 platform.

The E-Tron can be had in two variants — the base GT, and the GT RS. The GT trim-level features two electric motors that collectively produce 522 horsepower (hp) and 640 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

The GT RS variant also comes with two electric motors that are tuned to make 637 hp and 830 Nm of torque combined. Additionally, the powertrains in both variants feature a 2-speed transmission.

The E-Tron GT has a 93 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a maximum energy output of 86 KWh. Like the Porsche Taycan, both the variants of the E-Tron GT come as the standard with fast charging capability that allows the battery to go from 0 to 100 percent in just 22 minutes with the 270 kW DC charging.

The E-Tron GT is lightning quick on account of being a sporty vehicle. The GT RS variant can also go from a standstill to 100 kmh in just 3.1 seconds, and the base GT variant can do the same in 3.9 seconds. Moreover, these vehicles can do so while being completely silent and environmentally friendly, which is their main appeal. Considering its features, looks, and appeal, the high demand for the Audi E-Tron GT’s seems reasonable, as it offers better value than petrol or diesel fuel-powered vehicles that are almost twice its price.