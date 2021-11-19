Govt Incentivizes Construction Industry to Help Poor Segment: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is providing subsidies and incentivizing the construction industry to help the low-income segment of the society.

The premier was speaking at a ceremony during his visit to the site of 4400 under-construction houses under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project at Farash Town, in the suburbs of Islamabad.

“No government in the past cared for the low-income segment of the society, who had no shelter,” the Prime Minister said after visiting the construction site.

Imran Khan regretted that the previous governments did not pay heed to the basic needs of people including affordable housing. He said the banks were asked to provide mortgages to the people to help them construct a house of their choice.

The Prime Minister said the government offered exemption on taxes to the construction sector and despite the negative impact of Covid-19 all over the world, Pakistan was one of the few countries that kept its construction sector open and people had an opportunity to earn their livelihood.

With regards to Farash Town Apartments, the premier said that of the total 4400 apartments, 2000 houses have been reserved for low-income groups registered under the Naya Pakistan Housing, 400 are for slum dwellers and 2000 for middle income and salaried class people.