SBP Discusses Digital Frauds and Cyberattacks With FIA & Banks

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir, chaired a meeting today with Director General FIA Sanaullah Abbasi to strengthen and coordinate efforts of SBP, banks and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to fight money laundering, cyber-attacks, and online frauds.

Advertisement

Governor SBP hosted Director General FIA and Banks’ Presidents to strengthen coordination against money laundering, digital frauds, and cyber-attacks, and the meeting was also attended by the Presidents of Banks and senior officers of FIA and SBP.

ALSO READ State Bank of Pakistan Announced an Unexpectedly High Policy Rate: Bloomberg

Governor SBP emphasized the need for close cooperation amongst banks, SBP, and FIA so those white-collar crimes are expeditiously investigated and fraudsters are apprehended and prosecuted.

SBP has taken several measures in the recent past to strengthen its work on Anti-money Laundering (AML) as well as taken regulatory and supervisory measures to improve banks’ controls to prevent digital and social engineering frauds.

In addition to better controls at the level of Financial Institutions and enhanced customers awareness, effective investigation and prosecution of criminals are needed to substantially reduce incidences of money laundering, digital frauds, and cyber-attacks.

ALSO READ Prime Minister Orders Authorities to Facilitate Chinese Investors

The FIA team offered support in strengthening cyber security at banks and suggested banks carry out Information Security (IS) audits of their systems. Welcoming the suggestion, SBP informed that as per existing regulations, banks are required to regularly carry out their information system audit and penetration testing, however, it would be reemphasized to the industry through PBA.

Advertisement

The meeting identified key follow-up areas and associated timelines for strengthening cooperation between SBP, FIA, and banks in these areas.