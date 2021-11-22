Bloomberg Appoints Faseeh Mangi as Pakistan Bureau Chief

The global authority on financial news, Bloomberg, has appointed Faseeh Mangi as its bureau chief in Pakistan.
Before his promotion to the post, Mangi had been working with Bloomberg as a reporter, covering Pakistan and global business news, for nine years.
Mangi, who holds a Master’s degree in finance, has also worked with local news organizations, The Express Tribune and Business Recorder, in the capacity of a senior sub-editor and sub-editor respectively.
At Bloomberg, Mangi has to his credit multiple exclusive stories with a global consequence, including on exits of global companies like Eni and Lafarge from Pakistan, and banking irregularities.
He has been a focal point for global readers looking at China’s rise in Pakistan and the region and also for global investors planning to invest in Pakistan.