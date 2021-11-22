FBR Increases Sales Tax on Apple Imports from Afghanistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a sales tax of 17 percent on the import of apples from Afghanistan from 15 September 2021.

It issued a notification issued on Monday stating that it has exempted the sales tax on the import of edible fruits from Afghanistan, except for apples, from 15 September 2021.

An SRO 1501(I)/2021 issued on Monday by the FBR detailed that the federal government has exempted all the sales tax on the import of edible fruits from Afghanistan, except on apples (PCT 0808.1000), in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 13 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

This notification will take effect from 15 September 2021.