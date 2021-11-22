H3C Digital Tour 2021 Launched in Pakistan

H3C, a leader in digital solutions held its global event, H3C Digital Tour 2021, in Pakistan. The event promoted mutual engagement between H3C, its partners, and end-users in Pakistan to encourage the implementation of smart digital strategies in key industries.

H3C believes that by accelerating the digital transformation of traditional enterprises and enabling the industrial intelligent application, we will be together to share the benefits of digitalization and create a better digital future.

Launched in several countries including Russia and Malaysia, the aim of H3C Digital Tour 2021 is to share H3C’s vision in assisting its global clients to achieve higher levels of digital transformation.

The Pakistani government has started focusing on investment in ICT fields including big data and information security in recent years, aiming to support the digital transformation of local industries, including healthcare, education, government, and others shifting towards digital solutions in response to COVID-19 Pandemic, consequently creating a large demand for the support of digital network construction.

Speaking during the H3C Digital Tour 2021 in Pakistan, Gary Huang, H3C’s SVP and President of International Business, informed the audience that the theme of H3C Digital Tour was “Digital Future· We Together”, which followed H3C’s global strategy of working together with the partners and customers.

The adopted ecosystem by all industries will help H3C to drive the economy to grow manifold. During this journey, H3C is eager to understand the customers’ demand, take industry experts’ advice and share the insights and experiences, in order to refine the idea of how H3C can work together to redefine the future of digital innovations.

In the end, Gary thanked all the guests, valued customers, and ever-supporting partners for attending the event and hoped they all will be benefited from each other experiences and ideas.

While addressing the audience, the Chief Guest of the event, Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retired), congratulated the H3C Pakistan team that within 2 years of continuous hard work, the Pakistani market had started talking about H3C as a reliable company.

The H3C team and channel ecosystem were successfully in place and made many great breakthroughs in multiple industries.

He also mentioned that Pakistan was a fast-growing market and this fact invites even more companies to establish a business in Pakistan, especially Chinese companies because of the brotherhood and warm relationship between the two countries.

General Hafeez (Retired) expressed his full confidence that the H3C Pakistan team will continue to achieve remarkable results and wished the best of luck in the year 2022 and ahead.

Syed Ahmed, Chair (IT), PM of Taskforce on IT & Telecom, expressed that the Government of Pakistan strongly believed in the mass adoption of emerging digital technologies and innovative applications to enable cross-sector socio-economic development.

This is also where H3C comes in with its unique vision and offers the latest and cutting-edge ICT solutions in a variety of areas. PM’s Digital Pakistan vision, to enable an accelerated digitization ecosystem, is on its way to seeing a digitally and socioeconomically growing Pakistan.

Aslam Khan, the former CTO of Ufone and Consultant, talked about how Pakistan, along with the world, was all set on its journey to digitalization. The ICT sector outperformed all other export service sectors in FY2021 with 47 percent of remarkable growth and the demand of ICT-related sectors including e-commerce had increased manifold.

Jibran Khizar, the Account Director of H3C Pakistan, informed the audience about the inception of H3C and its future business expansion plans in general and for Pakistan in particular.

Kamran Ashraf Butt, the Solution Director of H3C Pakistan, presented H3C SDN-Campus Solution and SDN-DC Solution, SD-WAN Solution, Cloud and Virtualization Solutions, and H3C Robust Product Portfolio.

Junaid Arshad, GM of Cloud Services from NUST, shared his insights on e-Education and experience with H3C products.

Asim Bukhari, CEO of Mega Plus, expressed his views on the impacts of Digital Transformation and its social impacts.

In his closing remarks Frank Zhu, Country Manager H3C Pakistan, committed that H3C would prove to be a trusted partner and is dedicated to becoming a major player in the Pakistan ICT industry.

He ensured that H3C would continue to invest in the team’s professionalism, and new opportunities in Pakistan with partners to support customers from various industries in their digital transformation. Frank also thanked all the guests for attending the event.

The event ended after H3C’s product display in which the guests took great interest.