MediaTek Dimensity 7000 for Smartphones to Have 75W Fast Charging Support

After MediaTek announced its flagship Dimensity 9000 chip earlier this week, we are now seeing rumors floating around for the company’s next chip, which is supposedly an upper mid-ranger – the Dimensity 7000. Ahead of the official launch, a reputable Chinese tipster leaked info about this chip on Chinese social media.

Advertisement

The leaks suggest that the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 could be more powerful than the popular Snapdragon 870 & will compete against the Snapdragon 898 from its rival Qualcomm, at least in some aspects like the 75 W fast charging support. Which seems quite promising for a non-flagship chip.

The upcoming Dimensity 7000 is expected to be built on TSMC’s 5nm framework and uses ARM’s new V9 architecture, also implemented in the Dimensity 9000. This places the processor between Dimensity 1200 which is manufactured using a 6nm process and the newly announced Dimensity 9000 which is based on a 4nm process. Due to this, it is expected that the Dimensity 7000 might replace the company’s 6nm chipsets like the Dimensity 1200.

The rumor further suggests that Dimensity 7000 chipset has entered the testing phase and if it’s true, we’ll be hearing an official statement regarding this chipset soon enough.

There is not a lot currently known about its performance and we may still have to wait a bit longer to know more about the intricate details like the clock speed or the CPU configurations.