Careem Distributes Free Smog Kits to Captains for 4th Consecutive Year

To provide more than 800,000 Captains in Pakistan with a safe and healthy work environment, Careem distributed smog safety kits to its Captains in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, and Sialkot.

The initiative, which started back in 2018 as an effort to spread awareness and ensure Captains’ safety, has now become a necessity with the prevailing environmental conditions in the country.

The initiative will take place in major cities of Punjab as the province sees the most impact due to climate change. In the last few years, smog has been dubbed as the fifth season in Pakistan. With every passing year, the condition tends to worsen compared to the previous year.

Each smog safety kit includes a face mask, cough drops, nasal spray, and some essential medicines to combat deteriorating weather conditions. As the climate gets colder, Careem is also planning to distribute windbreaker jackets to bike Captains to keep them safe during the winter season.

Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager, commented on the initiative, saying “Careem was introduced with the mission of simplifying and improving lives in the regions which also include our Captains who are the backbone of what we do at Careem.”

He added, “It is our responsibility to not only educate them about the road-safety precautions but also provide them with all the means to ensure their safety and security.”

Careem has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016.

Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to adding mobility of money and things including food, daily essential deliveries, peer-to-peer credit transfer, and mobile top-ups.