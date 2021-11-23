Karachi Inter Results Declared Dubious With Just 1 Cheating Case in 22,000

The results of intermediate exams for 2021 released by the Board of Higher Secondary Education, Karachi, have sparked a new debate in educational circles.

According to the data presented in the Taj Gazette on cases of cheating, only one candidate out of 22,000 students appearing for the second year pre-medical examinations has been found cheating after which a case was registered against him.

Either the candidates at the inter-level have given up cheating completely or the board’s vigilance teams have failed to identify candidates resolving papers through cheating or other illegal means.

It is to be noted that earlier during the declaration of pre-engineering results only 9 cases of cheating were discovered and mentioned in the gazette but now only a single case among 21,950 candidates has taken everyone by surprise and has made the board skeptical of the figures released by Karachi.

Some teachers were also of the view that if the stats issued by the board are correct then this raises questions on the entire vigilance system and will further start another debate on whether these examiners were blindfolded during invigilation & could not catch the candidates involved in cheating. Especially when each of these examiners is getting paid to perform their duties.

Commenting on the matter, a college principal showed disbelief on how such a thing could be possible when the news of the paper leaking had been circulating on WhatsApp, and meanwhile, only a single candidate gets caught cheating.

It should be noted that 22,219 candidates had registered for the science pre-medical examinations and 21,950 candidates participated in the examinations while 20,637 candidates were declared successful and the success rate has been stated as 94.02%.