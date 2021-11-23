Vivo Y74s 5G Unveiled With Dimensity 810 and a 50MP Main Camera

Vivo Y76s was announced not two weeks ago and now arrives another Vivo smartphone with the Dimensity 810 chipset – the Y74s. Y74s is a mid-range smartphone that sits below the Y76s 5G and has a fairly similar design. Not only that, but it also comes with the same spec sheet.
Design & Display
The new Vivo Y76s is built around a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution with a waterdrop notch at the top for the 8 MP front camera. The display has fairly thin bezels with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The rest is pretty standard and the device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%.
Internals & Storage
The Y74s is a 5G phone thanks to the Dimensity 810 – the 6 nm chipset has two Cortex-A76 cores, six A55, and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone supports 8 GB RAM (LPDDR4X) and 256 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1 TB using a microSD card slot. The phone runs OriginOS 1.0 based on the Android 11 interface.
Cameras
The Y74s features a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The selfie camera on the front is an 8 MP shooter that supports facial recognition. Both front and back cameras are limited to 1080p video recording.
Battery & Pricing
The phone is powered by a 4,100 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Some additional features that the phone offers include two SIM card slots, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, aptX (HD) and LDAC support over Bluetooth 5.1, and a fingerprint reader mounted on the side.
For now, Vivo Y74s is available in China at a value of CNY 2,300 ($360/€320/₹26,800) with two colors to select from Galaxy Blue and Starry Nighttime Black.
Vivo Y74s Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor
- CPU: Octa-core (2.4GHz x 2 + 2GHz x 6)
- GPU: ARM Mali-G57
- Connectivity: 5G /Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Dual Band (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth V5.1, USB Type-C
- Display: 6.58-inch LCD with 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution; 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
- Memory:
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X (+4GB virtual RAM)
- Internal: 256GB UFS 2.2
- Card Slot: Yes, expandable up to 1TB using MicroSD card
- Weight: 175 grams
- Biometrics: Fingerprint sensor (side), Face Wake facial recognition
- Operating System: Android 11 based OriginOS 1.0
- Front camera: 8MP with F/2.2 Aperture
- Rear cameras: Dual cameras with LED Flash
- 50MP main with F/1.8 Aperture, AF,2x digital zoom
- 2MP macro with F/2.4 Aperture
- Battery: 4100 mAh with 44W fast charging
- Price: €320