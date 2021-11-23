Vivo Y74s 5G Unveiled With Dimensity 810 and a 50MP Main Camera

Vivo Y76s was announced not two weeks ago and now arrives another Vivo smartphone with the Dimensity 810 chipset – the Y74s. Y74s is a mid-range smartphone that sits below the Y76s 5G and has a fairly similar design. Not only that, but it also comes with the same spec sheet.

Design & Display

The new Vivo Y76s is built around a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution with a waterdrop notch at the top for the 8 MP front camera. The display has fairly thin bezels with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The rest is pretty standard and the device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%.

Internals & Storage

The Y74s is a 5G phone thanks to the Dimensity 810 – the 6 nm chipset has two Cortex-A76 cores, six A55, and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone supports 8 GB RAM (LPDDR4X) and 256 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1 TB using a microSD card slot. The phone runs OriginOS 1.0 based on the Android 11 interface.

Cameras

The Y74s features a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The selfie camera on the front is an 8 MP shooter that supports facial recognition. Both front and back cameras are limited to 1080p video recording.

Battery & Pricing

The phone is powered by a 4,100 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Some additional features that the phone offers include two SIM card slots, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, aptX (HD) and LDAC support over Bluetooth 5.1, and a fingerprint reader mounted on the side.

For now, Vivo Y74s is available in China at a value of CNY 2,300 ($360/€320/₹26,800) with two colors to select from Galaxy Blue and Starry Nighttime Black.

Vivo Y74s Specifications