All You Need to Know About Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program 2022-23

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani and AJK nationals for the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program for the academic year 2022-23.

The Hungarian government had launched the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program to enable foreign students to study at BS, MS, and Ph.D. levels in the country’s top institutes.

Here is all you need to know about the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program 2022-23:

Scholarship Types

Scholarships of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program are being offered under four programs which are:

Bachelor’s Degree (after 12 years education) One-Tier Master’s Degree (after 12 years education) Master’s Degree (after 16 years education) Ph.D. Degree (after 17/18 years education)

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants meeting the following conditions are eligible to apply for the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program.

Applicants must be Pakistani or AJK national

For Bachelor’s degree programs, applicants must be aged between 18 and 22 years.

They must possess HSSC/Intermediate or equivalent for applying to BS degree and One-Tier MS degree programs.

For Master’s degree programs, applicants must be aged less than 35 years.

They must possess 16 years Bachelors or equivalent degree for applying to MS degree programs.

For Ph.D. programs, applicants must be aged less than 40.

They must possess 18 years Degree or equivalent for applying to Ph.D. programs.

Applicants must submit certificates/transcript/degrees attested by relevant authorities such as HEC and IBCC while applying online.

They must provide proof of required IELTS/TOEFL scores as mandated by each Hungarian institute.

Applicants must submit a medical certificate of satisfactory health condition issued by a certified physician to ensure that they are free from AIDS, Hepatitis A, B, C, or any other epidemic conditions.

They must meet all other additional requirements set by each Hungarian university.

Successful candidates will be required to sign a legal bond agreement with the HEC to ensure they don’t change their discipline midway through the study tenure and return to Pakistan soon after completing their degrees.

Besides, applicants are advised to confirm the accreditation of the respective Hungarian institute before applying from PMC, PEC, PNC, PCATP, PBC, PVMC, PTC, etc.

How to Apply?

Applicants are required to submit their applications for the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program 2022-23 at both online application portals of the Stipendium Hungaricum and the HEC.

Applications submitted through any other mode will not be entertained and rejected straightaway.

Here is how applicants can submit their applications at both online portals.

Stipendium Hungaricum Online Application

Applicants are required to submit their applications at Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Portal. They are also advised to go through the application guide before submitting their applications.

HEC Online Application

Applicants are also required to submit their applications at HEC’s Scholarship Portal.

They are also required to submit a scanned copy of the deposit slip/ATM transfer of Rs. 1,000 while submitting their HEC application.

The non-refundable amount must be transferred to HEC online Account No. 17427900133401 in HBL, Shalimar Recording Company Branch, Sector H-9.

The fee can be paid to HEC through the HBL online facility which is available at all branches of HBL across the country.

Besides, applicants are advised to fill all the fields of both application forms.

They are not required to submit attested hard copies of the required documents while submitting both online applications. However, applicants will be required to furnish attested hard copies of the required documents along with hard copies of both online applications, original medical certificate, and police clearance certificate at a later stage.

Documents Required

Applicants are required to attach the following documents while applying for the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program 2022-23:

Online application form Motivation letter Proof of language proficiency and their translations in the language of the selected study program or in Hungarian School certificates and their translations in the language of the selected study program or in Hungarian Transcript records and their translations in the language of the selected study program or in Hungarian Medical certificate Copy of passport Acceptance of statement for application in Tempus Public Foundation Hungary online system

Benefits

Successful applicants of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program will enjoy a tuition-free education.

For BS, One-Tier MS, and MS degree programs, successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend of HUF 43,700 till the completion of their degrees.

For Ph.D. programs, successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend of HUF 149,000 for the first phase of education (4 semesters) and HUF 180,000 for the second phase of education (4 semesters).

Deadline

Aspiring candidates can apply for the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program 2022-23 online before 2 pm on 17 January 2022.

Read more about the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program at HEC’s official website.