OnePlus 10 Pro Will be a Powerhouse With Improvements Across The Board [Leak]

OnePlus’ next major flagship smartphone, the 10 Pro, is due to arrive in a few months. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumors and speculations from surfacing online. Some 3D images have already been leaked and they show off a unique camera bump on the back of the device. These renders are based on an early prototype, so the design may still be subject to change.

The leaked specifications suggest improvements over its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, in terms of the processor and the battery. The 10 Pro is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of cameras, it will carry a 48MP main unit, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3.3x zoom lens. The setup sounds exactly like the OnePlus 9 Pro, but the 10 Pro is expected to use upgraded sensors or optics.

While the handset is tipped to drop the 2-megapixel monochrome camera on the back, the selfie camera might see an upgrade this year, as per the leaks, with a 32MP unit offering twice the resolution of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with no word on the charging speed. However, it is expected to have IP68 water and dust resistance. To be fair, the spec sheet suggests that this new device will be a powerhouse that’ll provide a performance boost over its predecessor in heavy workloads like gaming or image editing.