PUBG Mobile Set to Empower Youth with Its Scholarship Program

PUBG Mobile, the most popular game of Pakistan, has announced its PUBG Mobile Campus Empower Plan in a bid to scout talented student players in Pakistan. The initiative focuses on the talents of the youth around the various campuses of Pakistan where they can win scholarships up to PKR 7 Million.

The Campus Empower program, with its catchy tagline ‘Khwaabon ki jeet’, emphasizes that anyone can be a winner and finance their studies through gaming and other talents on campus, through a series of PUBG Mobile events taking place across 30 top universities in Pakistan.

In addition to this, a number of workshops will be arranged to not only guide but also highlight the importance of e-sports and the gaming industry among the students, parents, and teachers.

The aim of the Campus Empower program is to challenge the stigma around gaming. Not only that, but also change the status quo by cultivating a healthy and encouraging gaming culture.

This entire process will help the parents and teachers understand the gaming industry and the opportunities available within the niche through which students may fulfill their potential and dreams.

Apart from the two-day fun-filled activities on the campus with huge giveaways, students will get a chance to become Campus Ambassadors and marketers for PUBG Mobile.

Anyone who wishes to be a part of the Campus Empower program can register themselves and get started. All the information regarding the plan is on their website.

PUBG Mobile, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, a video game series, enjoys huge popularity and fan following in Pakistan among the youth already.