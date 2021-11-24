WhatsApp is Introducing a New Feature for Audio Messages

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp introduced a feature for changing the playback speeds of voice messages in May and now reports claim that they’ve started beta-testing the same feature for audio messages.

Presently with a forwarded voice note, you aren’t allowed to change the playback speeds to 1x, 1.5x, or even 2x as opposed to received audio messages. But now, this is about to change and soon enough you’ll be able to record your audio messages at the same speed at which you prefer to hear them.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is currently in development and will be available in a future update on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp is also actively working on further enhancing the user experience by introducing other interesting features as well. Earlier in September, WaBetaInfo had reported that the app is planning to offer a voice message transcription feature for voice messages. But this feature will be paired with Apple’s Speech Recognition technology, making it accessible to iPhone users only.

For now, however, it is not certain when the feature will roll out for Android users but the voice message transcription will soon be available for iOS beta users.