ECNEC Approves 9 Projects Worth Rs. 300 Billion

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-02) project of SUPARC.

Advertisement

A meeting of ECNEC, presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, approved the project worth Rs. 27,913.567 million which will help in building of an indigenous capacity in the fields of space/satellite technology and its applications.

The project will also help in institutional capacity building of SUPARCO and promote high-tech R&D activities in the country and contribute in acquisition of self-reliance in satellite technologies in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Finance Ministry Rubbishes False Claims About LNG Shortfalls During Winters

ECNEC also approved Sambrial–Kharian Motorway project submitted by Ministry of Communication, along with directions to NHA to present progress on development of business model to ECC. The project envisages construction of 69km long, four lane wide Sambrial- Kharian Motorway with structures to be constructed for 06 lanes.

Approval was also given to the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) 2nd revised project. The 2nd revised project envisages construction of NGIA along with allied facilities over a piece of land already acquired. NGIA will replace the existing airport at Gwadar which has small terminal building with limited capacity. The new airport will be suitable for bigger aircrafts like Airbus A-380 and Boeing -747 & 777 for international and domestic services.

The committee also approved the project of Ministry of Energy on ADB Funded Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in IESCO, with directives to start the project without any delay as a pilot project and include other electric supplying companies.

Advertisement

ECNEC also approved the position paper for amendments in the ECNEC decision, 2004 and for approval of Self-Finance Development Schemes of distribution companies/entities, submitted by Ministry of Energy.

The Remodelling of Warsak Canal System in Peshawar and Nowshera districts worth Rs. 16,695.81 million was also approved by the committee.

The committee also approved Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP- revised) project by HEC worth Rs. 12,782 million financed by World Bank. The project activities will be executed throughout Pakistan. The ECNEC also considered a project Pak University of Engineering & Emerging Technologies (PUEET) Phase-I (Knowledge Economy Initiative) of HEC with a cost of Rs. 23.54 billion.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) worth Rs. 97,146 million was also approved by the committee. KPCIP will improve the quality of life of the residents of five KP cities including Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar directly benefitting about 6 million urban population.

ALSO READ PSO to Keep its Fuel Stations Open During Nationwide Strike

The committee also approved the construction of 10th Avenue from IJP road to Srinagar Highway Islamabad at a total cost of Rs. 12.139 billion. The project would be executed in two phases and would be completed in two years’ time.

The committee deferred the decision on Greater Thar Canal Project with directions to relevant stakeholders, both at federal and provincial level, to reach a consensus amongst themselves prior to its resubmission to ECNEC.

Advertisement

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar, federal secretaries and other senior officers from federal as well as provincial governments participated in the meeting.