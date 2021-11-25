FIA Takes a U-Turn on NADRA’s Database Hack

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has denied news that the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) biometric data has been hacked.

In a Twitter post, the FIA said that no such statement was given about hacking of data and added that the statement given during a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was misinterpreted. The FIA further said that news of the hack is “not based on facts”.

*Clarification about Hacking of NADRA's data.

It is clarified that no such statement was given about Hacking of data which has been misrepresented.FIA categorical denied the news aired on Dawn news which is not based on facts.

FIA authorities — Federal Investigation Agency – FIA (@FIA_Agency) November 25, 2021

Prior to FIA’s denial, in a statement issued on Twitter, NADRA said that the statement of FIA Additional Director Tariq Pervez during the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was based on lack of understanding. The statement said that NADRA has asked FIA to explain why the false statement was made.

It further clarified that NADRA’s biometric data is completely safe and has not been hacked.

Earlier in the day, during a briefing to the NA body, an official of FIA Cybercrime Wing had said that the NADRA biometric database has been hacked, adding that the quantum of the hack is yet to be identified.

He also revealed the main reason behind the rising number of cybercrime in the country was due to data stolen from NADRA’s biometric database.