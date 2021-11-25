Four New Nokia Phones Appear in Leaks [Images]

Nokia has a variety of new phones coming soon. From the looks of it, most of these phones are going to be mid-range and budget devices.

The news comes from a reputable tipster Evan Blass who has shared a set of images of possible new Nokia phones. The leak doesn’t mention any details, not even their names, but we can see a slight change in Nokia’s usual design language.

The first two phones with model numbers N150DL and N1530DL have their main cameras in a vertical arrangement in the corner. This setup has three lenses each and is visibly split in the middle with rounded corners. The LED flash is on the side and it’s hard to tell what the camera label says.

This is a step away from Nokia’s usual circular cameras or center-aligned vertical modules.

The waterdrop notch indicates that it’s likely a budget phone and the fingerprint sensor on the side hints at an LCD panel.

The N151DL smartphone has Nokia’s usual circular camera bump. It appears to be another budget phone given the single camera in the back, no fingerprint sensor, and thick bezels.

Finally, the Nokia N152DL appears to be the cheapest which will likely fall into the C series that will boot Android 11 Go Edition.

There is no word on when these phones will release, but most of them are going to be affordable.