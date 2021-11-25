PTCL Raises Internet Prices Yet Again

PTCL, the biggest broadband internet provider in Pakistan known for its affordable packages has raised its prices yet again. In fact, the prices have risen multiple times throughout the year to a point where the 15 Mbps package now costs Rs. 2,829 per month.

Advertisement

Not just the 15 Mbps package, but all others including the 6 Mbps, 8 Mbps, 25 Mbps, and several others have seen a price increase throughout the year. Fortunately, the prices for telephone and smart TV connections stayed the same.

The telecommunication provider has been informing its countrywide customers that internet prices have been raised once again, and this comes only a month after the previous price increase. PTCL customers received an SMS yesterday about the price increase and one before that in October this year.

The price increment is not huge on its own but adding the multiple raises throughout the year makes for quite an upturn.

Competition among broadband internet providers is heating up. Mobile network companies have been lowering their prices and raising internet speeds for their packages and the total number of internet providers in Pakistan has also increased significantly over the past few years.

It is disappointing to see that PTCL, instead of making their prices more affordable, is raising the costs amid escalating competition.