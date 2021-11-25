Reddit to Shutdown Dubsmash App a Year After Buying it

Reddit announced the shut-down of its TikTok-like video platform, Dubsmash, on Tuesday only a year after buying it. The Dubsmash app will no longer be available for download on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store after February 22nd, 2021. Also, the currently downloaded apps will stop functioning on the same date.

The company acquired Dubsmash in December 2020 with an aim to integrate its video creation tools into Reddit.

As part of the integration, Reddit has recently announced that it’s rolling out new video creation tools such as the ability to change recording speeds with an option to set a timer. The company is also adding a new editing screen that includes text stickers, a drawing tool, and filters. And now, the users have the option to even add voiceovers.

In August, Reddit rolled out a video feed feature for iOS users, which shows a stream of videos in a format very similar to TikTok’s. When presented with a video, users can now upvote or downvote, comment, gift an award or share it. Similar to TikTok, users can swipe up to see another video or the feed from other subreddits the user is subscribed to. The launch of the new video feed came while Instagram’s Reels feature and Snapchat’s Spotlight tool were still gaining traction.

Now that Reddit has completed its Dubsmash integration, it’s no surprise that it’s planning to attract more users with the launch of its new video creation tools in an effort to compete with TikTok. However, there’s also no denying the fact that apps like TikTok and Snapchat go beyond the rules of basic video creation, as they also leverage sounds and music on their platforms along with some other features.