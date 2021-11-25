Winamp is Back to Take on Spotify

Winamp, the classic music player from the old days is about to make a comeback into the competitive music streaming market. However, it will not be a blast from the past as the company has teased a completely new look for the music app.

The brand has promised to bring an overhauled experience and to be something more than a music app, likely because no one is listening to offline music anymore.

Winamp’s website greets you with a colorful background and a new logo. Here is what the landing page says:

The new Winamp connects you to your music wherever you are. It brings you closer to the artists you love. It’s home to your favorite music wherever you are. It brings you closer to the artists you love. It’s home to your favorite music podcasts and radio stations.

This confirms that Winamp is shaping up to be a Spotify competitor. The company has already revealed that the app will have its own online library and will also let you follow specific music artists. It will not only feature music but podcasts and radio stations as well, just like Spotify.

The company hasn’t shown off any visual changes to the app so we will have to wait and see until the new and improved music app is officially revealed.

For those interested, you can also sign up as a beta tester for the new app on Winamp’s website. All you have to do is enter your username and email address.