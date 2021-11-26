Oppo Reno7 Series Launched With Bigger Cameras and Better Processors

Oppo has introduced the Reno7 series in China with the launch of the Reno7 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G, and Reno7 SE 5G. Sales for the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro begin from December 3rd, 1000 GMT+8, and December 17th, 1000 GMT+8 for the Reno7 SE.

Reno7 Pro 5G

Design & Display

The Reno7 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.55-inch 1080p+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 180Hz touch-sampling rate with an embedded fingerprint scanner. The smartphone features a gradient back finish and is available in three different colors: Luminous Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Pink.

Internals & Storage

Superior of the three Reno7 smartphones, the Reno7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC. The handset comes equipped with RAM capacities of 8GB or 12GB and internal storage of 256GB.

The phone runs on the Android 12-based ColorOS 12.

Camera

Reno7 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch main camera with an ultrawide unit, complete with a 2MP macro shooter, ringed by a breathing LED. While the selfie camera setup of the smartphone has a 32MP Sony IMX709.

Battery & Pricing

The Reno7 Pro 5G packs a 4,500mAh with 65W charging and is currently retailed at CNY 3699 or USD 578 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB variant. While the 12GB RAM with internal storage of 256GB is available for CNY 3,999 or USD 625.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max

MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max CPU: ARM Cortex-A78 and ARM Cortex-A55

ARM Cortex-A78 and ARM Cortex-A55 GPU: ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU OS: Android 12-based ColorOS 12

Android 12-based ColorOS 12 Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Display: 6.55 inch AMOLED 1080p

6.55 inch AMOLED 1080p Memory RAM: 8GB, 12GB Internal: 256GB Card Slot: No

Camera Rear: 50 MP + x MP Ultrawide + 2 MP Front: 32MP IMX709

Colors: Luminous Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Pink

Luminous Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Pink Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Yes Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: 4500mAh

4500mAh Price: $578 – $625

Reno7 5G

Design & Display

Similar to the Reno7 Pro 5G, the Reno7 5G also features an FHD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 180Hz touch-sampling rate with a 6.43-inches screen.

Internals & Storage

Reno7 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G with RAM variations of 8GB or 12 GB with 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

Camera

The main camera setup includes an impressive 64MP sensor with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens. While the selfie camera is the same 32MP.

Battery & Pricing

The Reno7 5G packs a similar punch to the Reno7 Pro 5G with a 4,500mAh battery that charges slightly slower at 60W.

The retail price for the Reno7 5G for 8GB+128GB or 8GB+256GB, or 12GB+256GB are CNY 2699, 2999, and 3299 or USD 423, 470, and 516, respectively.

Reno7 5G Specifications

Chipset: Snapdragon 778G

Snapdragon 778G CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)

Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU: Adreno 642L

Adreno 642L OS: Android 11, ColorOS 12

Android 11, ColorOS 12 Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Display: 6.55 inches AMOLED, 90Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels,

6.55 inches AMOLED, 90Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels, Memory RAM: 8GB or 12GB Internal: 128Gb or 256GB Card Slot: No

Camera Rear: 64 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) Front: 32MP, f/2.4

Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Yes Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, Fast charging 60W

Li-Po 4500 mAh, Fast charging 60W Price: $423 – $516

Reno7 SE 5G

Design & Display

The third phone in the latest series by Oppo is the Reno7 SE 5G, equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate with 180 Hz touch-sampling rate.

Internals & Storage

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 and includes 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

Camera

Reno7 SE 5G features a 48MP IMX581 setup with 2MP macro and depth sensors.

Battery & Pricing

Reno7 SE 5G packs the same battery capacity of 4,500mAh that charges at 33W.

The retail price for the Reno7 SE 5G 8GB+128GB is CNY 2199 or USD 345. While the 8GB+256Gb variant is available for CNY 2399 or USD 375.

Reno7 5G Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)

MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Mali-G68 MC4 OS: Android 11, ColorOS 12

Android 11, ColorOS 12 Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Display: 6.43 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.43 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels Memory RAM: 8GB Internal: 128Gb or 256GB Card Slot: No

Camera Rear: 48 MP (wide) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth) Front: 16 MP, f/2.4 (wide)

Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Yes Face Unlock:

Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, Fast charging 33W

Li-Po 4500 mAh, Fast charging 33W Price: $345 – $375

An official announcement for the distribution of the Renos7 series for international consumers is still pending. However, the expected release is early 2022.