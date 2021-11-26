US to Investigate the Reports of UFO Sightings in Sensitive Areas

In the wake of a report issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence & Security last summer that failed to clarify 143 strange occurrences observed by military pilots and the general public over the last two decades, the Pentagon on Tuesday night announced a new group to investigate reports of unidentified aerial phenomena in sensitive areas. The investigation will be overseen by both the military and the intelligence agencies.

Several possible explanations were offered for the reported cases regarding the strange phenomenon at the time, including advanced technologies from another nation like China or Russia or the natural atmospheric phenomena like ice crystals that could be visible on RADAR systems. The only case identified with utmost confidence out of the reported 144, was deemed to be a large, deflating balloon.

While the Pentagon did say that no such clear indications of any otherworldly activity were involved, it did not, however, rule out the possibility that the objects were extra-terrestrial.

The new program called the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group will examine reports of UFOs in the U.S. military facilities, firing ranges, and places restricted for national security, to “assess and mitigate any associated threats to the safety of flight and national security,” Pentagon stated in a release.

The operations of the newly formed group will be overseen by the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, who will head an executive council including the Director of the Joint Staff and senior officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The officials do acknowledge that the government’s failure to provide much explanation is paving way for a wide range of theories, some more conspiratorial than others.