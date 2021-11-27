Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G is Official With OLED Display and 66W Fast Charging

Huawei Nova 8 SE is finally getting a 4G model exactly a year after the original. We saw it in leaks earlier this week and now the Nova 8 SE 4G is official with a new chipset. Other than the Kirin 710A SoC, the new 4G model is exactly the same as the original.

You get the same 6.7-inch OLED panel as before with 1080p resolution, a waterdrop notch selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The design at the back remains the same as well with a square-shaped quad camera setup.

The Dimensity 720 SoC has been replaced by a weaker Kirin 710A chip, but you get the same 8GB/128GB memory configuration. There is no microSD card slot for expansion. The phone is launching in China so you get Harmony OS 2 out of the box.

The main camera setup is no different either with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a duo of 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro shots. The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 16MP shooter. The 4G model loses the ability to record 4K videos.

The 3,800 mAh battery is quite low for today’s standards, but at least you get blazing fast 66W charging. The Huawei Nova 8 SE 4G is official in China for $330 in Sky Gradient, Silver, Blue, and Black color options.

Specifications

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU: Mali-G51 MP4

Mali-G51 MP4 Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 710A

HiSilicon Kirin 710A OS: Harmony OS 2

Harmony OS 2 Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display: 6.53 inches OLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution , 20:9 ratio, 403 PPI

6.53 inches OLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution , 20:9 ratio, 403 PPI RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal: 128 GB

128 GB Card slot: No

No Camera: Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Secondary: 16 MP

Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, headphone jack

LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, headphone jack Fingerprint scanner: Yes (in-display)

Yes (in-display) Battery: 3800 mAh, 66W fast charging

3800 mAh, 66W fast charging Price: $330