Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 Logo Appears Before Official Announcement

The “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1” moniker may not be the final name for Qualcomm’s next flagship chip after all. A new logo for the chip has appeared on Qualcomm’s staging website just a few days before the big announcement.

The new logo labels the chip with “Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1” but the web page is titled “testing icon” and the icon sits next to “Test123” text. This shows that the company is not done finalizing the name for the chipset or the placeholder text on the website. These templates are meant to be filled with real text later on and we may see an unforeseen name for the new chip.

The next flagship Snapdragon was expected to be called the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1” but Qualcomm never directly confirmed that name. The company has only referred to the chip as “our newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform” so it may end up as the “8Gx” after all.

Qualcomm already has another chip family with a similar name. The Snapdragon “8cx” is the flagship offerings for Windows on ARM laptops. There is also a lower-end 8c and the entry-level 7c series.

Going by Qualcomm’s usual naming scheme for smartphone chips, the “G” stands for a higher clock speed GPU (Snapdragon 765 vs 765G). And the X is simply used to indicate “higher-end”.

We will have to wait until November 30 to see the official name, but until then, all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.