Jordan Receives Pakistan’s First Meat Export

Tata Best Foods Limited has successfully exported Pakistan’s first-ever consignment of meat to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Advertisement

Highlighting the achievement, the Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, tweeted, “We congratulate TATA Foods on exporting Flag of Pakistan Pakistan’s first-ever consignment meat has been exported to Flag of Jordan Jordan. Promotion & facilitation of non-traditional products to new markets constitutes MOC’s diversification policy”.

We congratulate TATA Foods on exporting 🇵🇰 Pakistan's first ever consignment meat has been exported to 🇯🇴 Jordan. Promotion & facilitation of non-traditional products to new markets constitutes MOC’s diversification policy. pic.twitter.com/fT9hqbRRmH — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) November 29, 2021

He added, “I urge other exporters to emulate this and aggressively market their products in this and other new markets”.

ALSO READ PostEx Completes One of Pakistan’s Biggest Seed Funding Rounds

Besides Tata Best Foods Limited, the other slaughterhouses that have been approved for the export of meat to Jordan include The Organic Meat Company Limited, and Tazij Meat and Food. Jordan and Egypt will be new and easy destinations for Pakistan’s unique meat produce.

Research suggests that Pakistan can easily make around Rs. 90 billion per annum by simply exporting halal meat as the global halal market is projected to expand beyond $3 trillion by 2024. In extension, Pakistan exported a record 95,991 tonnes of meat and meat preparations worth $333 million in the fiscal year 2020-2021 as compared to 83,749 tonnes worth $304 million in the previous fiscal year.

The Organic Meat Company Limited won the approval of Chinese regulators for the export of heat-treated beef in April. Similarly, Malaysia granted export approval to Fauji Meat Limited in June.

Advertisement

ALSO READ FBR Seizes Non-Tax Stamped Sugar Consignment in Hyderabad

Pakistan’s meat market has grown steadily over the last decade as manufacturers strive to meet international food and sanitary standards by investing in innovative gear and modern methods. Its meat exports include raw and frozen beef, mutton, lamb, and chicken; and the by-products exports include casing, bones, horns and hooves, and gelatin.

These exports are largely directed to the Gulf countries, and Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain in particular. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s exports to countries such as Hong Kong, the Maldives, and Vietnam are also growing.