Realme 9i Could Launch Globally on January 2022

Realme 8 became official in September this year but it appears that it’s already about to get a successor. The rumor mill says that the Realme 9 series may launch in the international market in January 2022 including Realme 9, 9i, and 9 Max.

Now a Vietnamese website has shared key specifications for the Realme 9i.

As the name says, the 9i will replace the 8i next year. It may come with a slightly smaller 6.5-inch LCD with 1080p resolution. There is no word on the refresh rate, but since the 8i has a 120Hz panel, we can expect the same from the 9i at the very least.

The Helio G90T chip will replace the Helio G96 SoC, which has almost the same performance. The base memory configuration will be 8GB/128GB with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, and a 32MP selfie unit. The report doesn’t mention fast charging, but hopefully, we will see more than 18W this time.

Most Realme devices make it to Pakistan these days, so we can expect to see it here in late January or February 2022.

However, most of this information is only speculation, we advise taking this with a grain of salt.