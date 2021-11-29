realme’s ‘Quality Expert’ C25Y Is Now Available

realme has unveiled yet another addition in the C-Series league called C25Y which promises to deliver top-notch specs on a budget, striving to be the right choice for buyers who want a taste of the future while being easy on the pocket.

realme C25Y is designed for all those who are hard-pressed against time. It provides uninterrupted and impressive performance with its 5,000mAh battery. Adding to the value, it is equipped with an 18W Quick Charge and super power-saving mode making realme C25Y the optimal smartphone for everyday use.

It delivers an improved photographic experience with its 50MP AI Camera and offers great selfies with the 8MP selfie camera. The Unisoc T610 octa-core processor under the hood of realme C25Y not only enhances the gaming experience but also improves the phone’s efficiency, powering it to run smoothly for long hours.

Featuring a large 16.5cm (6.5”) display, realme provides effortless scrolling in every touch – guaranteeing the finest value for money. The realme C25Y debuts for PKR 26,999 and comes in Glacier Blue and Metal Grey colours. It is available on Daraz and in offline markets.

realme Names its Most Premium Flagship Phone – realme GT 2 Pro

realme has revealed the name of its ‘best-ever smartphone’ today, the realme GT 2 Pro. This marks the starting point of realme pushing into the high-end global market and pursuing leading innovations.

“As the first creation under realme’s most premium flagship GT Pro series, GT 2 Pro bears our mission to bring top-tier experience to our young customers with performance, design and camera all beyond expectations,” said Sky Li, realme’s Founder and CEO, noting that the company has always been laser-focused on customer needs and will try relentlessly to develop greater phones for fans worldwide.

Making cutting-edge technologies and trendsetting designs more accessible to young customers has helped realme become the youngest smartphone brand in Top 6 globally and maintain strong momentum in international expansion.

According to the latest data revealed by Canalys, realme became one of the top 5 smartphone players in 21 markets globally in Q3 2021, rising from 14 markets in early 2021.