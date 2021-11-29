Sister2Sister Exchange Program Invites Applications From Female Pakistani Students

Female Pakistani students that belong to moderate to low-income families can apply for Sister2Sister Exchange Program that will allow them to attend prestigious universities in the United States till 15 December.

United States Department of State has funded the program and it is run by a consortium of partners, including American University, and International Education and Resource Network (iEARN-USA).

The initiative, part of the Society for International Education (SIE) activities, plans to prepare young Pakistani women for future career opportunities in Pakistan, and abroad.

Besides, the program will connect young female Pakistanis to educational and professional networks through its mentorship program for their academic and career growth.

Sister2Sister Exchange Program covers full tuition fees, two-way travel costs, health insurance, accommodation, the visa fee for the students, and free food as well.

Female students aged 18-24, having a minimum of 12 years of education, currently enrolled in a college or university, and having at least 70 percent marks in the last three academic years are eligible to apply.