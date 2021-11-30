Medical Workers Can Now Attest Documents Online

The Ministry of National Health Services is making it easy for doctors and other medical workers to get their documents attested. The authority has launched an online system that lets you attest medical documents with just a few clicks.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination has launched an online portal to facilitate attestation for doctors, dentists, paramedics, homeopathists, tabibs, and physiotherapists.

The portal can be accessed at https://t.co/AN7yyHEGUa pic.twitter.com/KStrN0FdBb — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) November 29, 2021

How to Use it

The online portal is already live and open to all doctors, dentists, paramedics, homeopathists, tabib, and physiotherapists. Any medical worker can become a member of the online attestation system by signing up at the portal. You only have to fill out basic information on the registration form and submit it.

A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to you via email which you will enter on the portal. If the OTP is correct, your account will be successfully generated and you will be greeted by a Dashboard.

Here you can submit an attestation request by clicking “Attestation” on the left menu. It will require your basic information once again such as your qualification, experience, employment, etc.

After that, you will receive an application print. You’ll have to print this application out and send it to the Ministry via courier or yourself through the “Walk-In” option depending on your selection.