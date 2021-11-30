OGRA Announces a Decrease in LPG Prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has announced a reduction in the price of LPG by Rs. 14,314.32 per metric tonne. The new price is to be applicable from December 1, 2021, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

Currently, the price of LPG per metric tonne is Rs. 216,894.16, whereas the revised price will be Rs. 202,579.84 per metric tonne.

The reduction in LPG per cylinder amounts to Rs. 168.91. Currently, the price lies at Rs. 2,559.35 per cylinder, whereas the revised price will put the cost of a cylinder at Rs. 2,390.44.

The decision to reduce the price of LPG has been made under Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002.