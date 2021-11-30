Realme GT 2 Pro Will Take on iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21

Realme GT 2 Pro is real and it’s coming soon. The company’s CEO, Sky Li, has just confirmed its existence on Twitter and has said that it will be their first premium flagship device.

GT 2 Pro – that’s how we are going to name our first and most premium flagship phone. Always feel great to deliver something new and exciting to users worldwide. #realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/ngX5VI409S — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) November 29, 2021

Realme’s flagship devices are usually more affordable than the top-tier phones like the OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21, Apple iPhone 13, etc. This is because Realme’s flagships usually cut a few corners to keep the price down, but this won’t be the case with the GT 2 Pro.

The GT 2 Pro is expected to cost around $800 so we can expect to see top-of-the-line specifications in every aspect. The popular tipster OnLeaks previously shared 3D renders for the phone that show a possible design for the handset.

The renders show a large camera visor on the back, similar to the Google Pixel 6, but more eccentric. It appears to have three camera lenses, a dual-LED flash, and a label that says “Dual 50MP GR Lens”. The two 50MP lenses will be accompanied by an 8MP shooter in the corner.

This “GR” lens is rumored to reduce ghosting, add multi-coating on all surfaces, and provide resistance against backlighting. The front camera is expected to be a 32MP snapper.

Rumors have said that the display is going to be a 6.8-inch OLED panel with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its chipset will be the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Its battery is expected to be a 5,000 mAh cell with 125W super fast charging.

Realme previously mentioned an early 2022 launch for its new flagships, that’s when we expect to see the GT 2 Pro.

Images via @OnLeaks and @91Mobiles.