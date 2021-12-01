Gerry’s Dnata Nominated for Multiple Pride of Ground Handling (POGH) Awards

Pakistan’s leading Ground Services provider, Gerry’s dnata, has secured multiple nominations for Pride of Ground Handling (POGH) Awards categories.

The awards are designed by Ground Handling International, a renowned global publication that encompasses a readership of handlers, airlines, and airports, along with many others who are connected with the ramp.

With POGH, the publication has been able to bring light to the creativity and innovation of some of the best handling organizations in the world.

Back in 2019, Gerry’s dnata was nominated by POGH for the category of Best Cargo Handling Operations. The prestigious award was accepted by Vice President of Gerry’s dnata, Syed Haris Raza during a ceremony that took place in Amsterdam.

Since then, Gerry’s dnata has upped its game to not only secure an 80% share in the international flight handling market but has also enhanced its measures to become an all-rounded organization focused on delivering only the best service to its customers.

For 2021 POGH nominations, the following are the key categories where Gerry’s dnata is a potential winner:

Category 01: Ramp Safety Award

Gerry’s dnata has been nominated for its overall measures to enhance Safety around the Ramp operations. Other contenders in this category are Unifi, LS Airport Services, Goldair Handling, dnata, Swissport Cyprus.

Category 02: Handler Airline Innovation Award

Gerry’s dnata has been nominated for its AI-based product called NLP Travel Advisory.

A team of Data Scientists at Gerry’s dnata have developed NLP and Advanced Web Scraping tools to collect news related to imposing of ban or a list of requirements that need to be fulfilled before boarding.

Other contenders in this category are Air India SATS, Iberia Airport Services, In Solo Ground Handling, National Aviation Services (NAS).

Category 03: GSE Innovation Award

A product has been designed by Gerry’s dnata to utilize cutting-edge technologies including Artificial intelligence, Data Science, and IOT to reduce and then ultimately eliminate the GSE breakdowns during the operations.

Other contenders in this category are AISATS, Alrode Commercials, Celebi Ground Handling Turkey, Fast Global Solutions, Menzies Aviation, OROK.

Category 04: Best Cargo Handling Operation Award

The handling of vaccine vials is a significant challenge. Like all other vaccines, COVID vaccines exhibit similar properties of a required temperature range to maintain their potency and effectiveness. The temperature control is established during movement and storage for consistency.

Any deviation in the chain can cause the vaccine to lose its effectiveness.

For this reason, Gerry’s dnata took upon the task of adding capabilities to manage COVID vaccine-related specifications.

After a series of infrastructural enhancements and audits conducted by the regulatory authorities, Gerry’s dnata has been awarded Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification to handle temperature-sensitive goods.

Other contenders in this category are Celebi Cargo GmbH, Frankfurt, dnata Singapore, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl), Hong Kong, Menzies Aviation, Air Cargo Services, Saasa, Lima.

Category 05: Best Station Award

In Pakistan, Islamabad (ISB) station played a vital role in forming the base for evacuation support. A total of 100 charter flights have been operated in and out of the station in support of the evacuation campaign.

Gerry’s dnata being the ground handler performed passenger, ramp, and cargo handling for all these flights between 18th to 31st August 2021. From passenger aircraft to military aircraft, all have been handled promptly out of Islamabad.

Other contenders in this category are Celebi Airport Services, Delhi, CelebiNAS Airport Services, Mumbai, dnata Singapore, Worldwide Flight Services, Sao Paulo/Guarulhos.