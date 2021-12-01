Moto Edge X to Launch Next Week With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm’s newest flagship chip for smartphones, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, was officially unveiled last night. Now the race is on between smartphone makers to be the first to feature this chip in their handsets.

In an unprecedented development, Motorola may become the first company to include a Qualcomm flagship chip in its handsets. The company has confirmed that the Motorola Edge X/Edge 30 Ultra is launching on December 9 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

This was announced through an official teaser poster on Weibo that reveals the launch date.

The poster does not reveal much else, but we have a clear idea of what to expect thanks to leaks and certification listings. According to those reports, the Motorola Edge X will flaunt a 6.67-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support.

It may have a whopping 60MP selfie camera and a 50MP main camera alongside a 50MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor. Its 5,000 mAh battery will support 68W fast charging.

We haven’t seen any official images of the phone yet, but the popular tipster OnLeaks showed us a possible design in the past. Check out the CAD renders below.

Motorola Edge X will likely be limited to China while its global model will be called the Edge 30 Ultra.

We expect to see more teasers over the next week.