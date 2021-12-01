Motorola to Launch a Phone With an Under Display Camera Soon

Motorola has a handful of phones coming up, most of which will be flagship phones in the Edge lineup. The Edge X/30 Ultra will be the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip while the Edge 30 will flaunt the Snapdragon 888+.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has now said that there is a third Motorola phone coming. It will be the first Motorola phone to feature an under-display (UD) selfie camera.

The UD selfie camera trend was started by the ZTE Axon 20. It was then followed up by the Xiaomi Mix 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and ZTE itself also released an improved version with the Axon 30.

The UD camera tech ensures a true full-screen experience on smartphones as the front-facing shooter becomes virtually invisible. But while it does maximize screen real estate, it also sacrifices camera quality. The photos come out subpar and don’t look ideal even with post-processing.

This is why this technology has not become common yet.

We are yet to see if Motorola will manage to improve the technology with its upcoming phone. The tipster has not revealed the name of the phone or hinted which lineup it will fall into. Expect to hear more on this mysterious phone by the end of the year.