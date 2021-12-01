Redmi Note 11 Global Edition’s Details Leaked

The Redmi Note 11 series is official in China as well as India and now it’s on its way to hitting the global market. While we don’t have a launch date yet, we do have a hint of the global variants’ specifications.

A new report from Xiaomiui reveals that four new Redmi Note 11 models are headed to the global market. Two of these are expected to feature Qualcomm chips while the other will come with MediaTek SoCs. Two of them will fall into the Poco branding while the rest will keep the Redmi Note moniker.

The four global models may include the Redmi Note 11S, Note 11 Pro, 11T Pro, and the Poco M4, which will simply be the same as the Note 11 for different markets.

The Redmi Note 11S is expected to hit India with a 108MP main camera, a MediaTek chip, and a 90Hz LCD panel. In short, it is the same phone as the base Redmi Note 11, but with a 108MP camera up from 64MP. There may also be a Pro model of the phone with better cameras.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and the 11T Pro are meant for the global market instead of India. These phones will swap out camera setups in different regions, but all of them will have Snapdragon chips instead of MediaTek. You will get a mix of 64MP and 108MP sensors for different markets.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro may be called the Poco M4 in some regions and all of these phones will arrive in China with different names.

Regardless, we advise taking this information with a grain of salt.