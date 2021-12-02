Samsung is Aiming for 22% Smartphone Market Share in 2022

South Korean media outlet The Elec reports that Samsung aims to acquire 21.9% of the smartphone market share by the end of next year.

Samsung executives believe that the ongoing pandemic will cause an increase in smartphone purchases throughout 2022, which the company hopes to profit from.

The Elec estimates global smartphone shipments to soon hit the 1.52 billion mark. Tech giant Samsung needs to sell 390 million units for the company to reach the 21.9% goal.

Samsung estimates 33 million sales out of 390 million will be for the Galaxy S22 lineup, while the company hopes to sell 14 million Galaxy S22, 8 million S22+, and 11 million S22 Ultra phones.

Samsung has placed most of its hopes on the successful purchases of the Galaxy A series. The phone maker hopes to unveil the Galaxy A33 and A53 in March, the Galaxy A23 in April, and the Galaxy A73 a month after that. Samsung hopes to achieve 267 million sales from the Galaxy A23 and A33, and 92 million sales from the Galaxy A53 and A73.

To reach the 21.9% market goal, Samsung will be relentless with its marketing tactics and offer better features for the prices. Samsung wishes to apply this strategy in countries such as China, where smartphone companies such as Huawei are seeing a decline in popularity.

The Korean tech giant already plans on offering a better color range and wants to simplify the production process by cutting down on layers used for the back panel for its mid-range handsets, bringing down costs considerably.

Samsung is also looking into ways to introduce IP68 dust and water-proof certifications to its budget phones.

In an attempt to compete with local Chinese brands, Samsung hopes to start with the Galaxy A33 series and introduce IP68 certification in the A53 and A73 to boost purchases within and outside of China.