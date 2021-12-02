Samsung Unveils Galaxy A13 5G in the U.S. Market

Samsung has launched the next handset in its affordable Galaxy A-series in the U.S. market, the Galaxy A13 5G. The A13 5G is crowned as one of Samsung’s cheapest 5G devices to date.

Design & Display

The new Galaxy A13 5G has a corner-to-corner 6.5-inch Infinity-V 720p display that has an adaptive 90 Hz refresh rate. The display has a water-drop notch at the center for the 5MP front-facing camera and fairly thin bezels.

The refresh rate here is higher than the standard 60Hz on the A12 and should make for a smoother experience than the last generation.

Internals & Storage

Powering the Samsung Galaxy A13 is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, built on the 7 nm process. This makes the A13 much better equipped to multitask and handle various mobile games than the Galaxy A12, which was based on an older chipset. The smartphone packs 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Galaxy A13 runs One UI on top of Android 11.

Cameras

Galaxy A13 features a triple-lens setup. It includes a 50MP main camera supported by a 2MP macro & 2MP depth sensor for the bokeh effect. There’s also a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter.

Both front and back cameras are limited to 1080p video recording.

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone houses a large 5000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The phone has been launched in the US for $250 and is expected to cost a bit less once it arrives in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Specifications