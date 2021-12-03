SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Declines Due to Decrease in Food and LPG Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended December 2, 2021, recorded a decrease of 0.48 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The decline in SPI was due to a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (16.57 percent), onions (7.74 percent), chicken (7.68 percent), LPG (2.43 percent), sugar (1.51 percent), eggs (1.43 percent), chilies powdered (0.88 percent), potatoes (0.67 percent) and wheat flour (0.58 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 168.16 percent during the week ended November 25, 2021, to 167.36 percent during the week under review.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 18.35 percent mainly due to an increase in electricity for Q1 (75.32 percent), LPG (70.10 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (60.53 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (58.45 percent), mustard oil (56.73 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (56.53 percent), petrol (44.35 percent), washing soap (43.51 percent), diesel (34.93 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent) and chilly powdered (33 percent).

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,733, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517, Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 decreased by 0.47 percent, 0.50 percent, 0.47 percent, 0.48 percent, and 0.47 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18 percent) items increased 11 (21.57 percent) items decreased and 19 (37.25 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS in its weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include bananas (3.82 percent), pulse masoor (2.60 percent), pulse mash (2.26 percent), pulse moong (2.10 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (1.95 percent), sufi washing soap 250 gm cake each (1.80 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (1.44 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.97 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.97 percent), pulse gram (0.62 percent), bread plain (0.62 percent), mustard oil (0.52 percent), tea Lipton yellow label (0.49 percent), curd (0.48 percent), tea prepared ordinary per cup (0.34 percent), rice basmati broken (0.30 percent), beef with bone (0.23 percent), toilet soap (0.22 percent), milk fresh (0.22 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.18 percent) and mutton (0.17 percent).

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their prices during the period under review include tomatoes (16.57 percent), onions (7.74 percent), chicken (7.68 percent), LPG (2.43 percent), sugar (1.51 percent), eggs (1.43 percent), chilies powder (0.88 percent), potatoes (0.67 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.58 percent), gur (0.45 percent) and garlic (0.29 percent).

The commodities prices of which remained unchanged during the period included powdered milk, salt powdered, cooked beef, cooked daal, cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each, long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver Philips, matchbox, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, and telephone call charges.