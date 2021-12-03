Xiaomi 12 to Launch With a Unique AG Camera Panel

The upcoming Xiaomi 12, which is expected to make its first public appearance very soon, will allegedly house a unique camera bump finish. Instead of a simple Zeiss-branded lens coating, this latest leak from China, refers to the entire camera island.

Advertisement

According to the reliable Chinese tipster, Chinese Digital Chat Station, the new Xiaomi 12 series will feature a rather distinctively fashioned camera bump as opposed to Xiaomi’s previous devices.

In a post on Weibo, they claimed that the Xiaomi 12 will feature large camera modules. The post added that this time around the camera module will use the same AG glass coating as the back panel. The new AG technology is expected to make the upcoming flagship stand out among Xiaomi’s other smartphones. With the Xiaomi 12 series, the company is looking for a way to make the camera bump as coordinated with the back panel as possible.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Launched With Better Cameras and a Cheaper Price Tag

For some time now, Xiaomi has been actively competing with one of the largest phone manufacturers in the world. It always manages to leave an impression in the market with its new phones and technologies. The company is now preparing to launch its much-awaited Xiaomi 12 series, which has already started making headlines. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer as the Xiaomi 12 should be unveiled later this month.