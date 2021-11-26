Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Launched With Better Cameras and a Cheaper Price Tag

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The company has now added the latest Redmi Note 11 4G to the family.

The Redmi Note 11 4G is an upgraded version of the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime, with some overlapping aspects.

Display & Design

The Redmi Note 11 4G features a 6.50-inch FHD+ IPS LCD touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The handset has an aspect ratio of 20:9. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also available.

The phone measures 161.95×75.53×8.92mm and weighs 181 grams.

Redmi Note 11 4G is available in three colors: Dreamy Clear Sky, Mysterious Blackland, and Time Monologue.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC with 4GB and 6GB variations of the LPDDR4x RAM, the latest Redmi handset is equipped with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The Redmi Note 11 4G also features a dedicated memory card slot and space for dual SIMs (nano).

The Redmi Note 11 4G operates on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

Camera

Unlike the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime, the Redmi Note 11 4G features a rear camera with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP wide lens.

The selfie setup is equipped with an 8MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Battery & Pricing

The Redmi Note 11 4G is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging.

The battery pack is the same as the Redmi 10 but less than the 6,000mAh of the Redmi 10 Prime.

The Redmi Note 11 4G with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is currently priced at CNY 999 or 156 USD. While the 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant of the handset is currently priced at CNY 1099 or 172 USD.

The smartphone will be available in China from the 1st of December.

Redmi Note 11 4G Specifications