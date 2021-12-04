All You Need to Know About Chinese Government Scholarship Program 2022-23

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals under the Chinese Government Scholarship Program (CGSP) for 2022-23 for BS, MS, and Ph.D. programs.

Managed collectively by the China Scholarship Council (CSC) and the Chinese Education Ministry, CGSP aims to provide talented Pakistani students a chance to study and conduct research in top Chinese universities.

Here are the important details you should know about CGSP 2022-23.

Programs Offered

Scholarships under the CGSP 2022-23 are being offered at the following levels:

Undergraduate (4-5 years of study tenure).

Master’s (2-3 years of study tenure).

Doctoral (3-4 years of research tenure).

Mandatory 1-2 years of Chinese language preparatory classes will also be offered during the study or research tenure.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Pakistani and AJK nationals and permanent residents of Pakistan and AJK. Dual nationals are not eligible.

For BS scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant qualification (Intermediate/A-level/FA/FSc/12 years of education) by the closing date.

They must be aged under 25 years on or before the closing date.

For MS scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant first-class qualification (BS/16 years of education) by the closing date.

They must be aged under 35 years on or before the closing date.

For Ph.D. scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant first-class qualification (MS/MPhil/17-18 years of education) by the closing date.

They must be aged under 40 years on or before the closing date.

All applicants must also meet the application requirements of CSC and the admission requirements of the respective Chinese universities.

Aspirants awaiting results or currently availing of any other scholarships are not eligible to apply.

How to Apply

Applicants must apply online at both the CSC and HEC portals. Applications sent through any other mode will not be entertained.

In case applicants fail to apply at both portals, their applications will not be considered.

It is also advised that applicants provide all supporting documents in the required format. Otherwise, their applications will be rejected.

HEC Online Portal

Applicants can apply for CGSP 2022-23 through HEC’s Online Portal after registering and fulfilling their profiles.

They are also required to deposit Rs. 1,000 (non-refundable) in Account No. 17427900133401, Habib Bank Limited, Shalimar Recording Company Branch, Sector H-9, Islamabad. Deposits can be made online through all HBL branches across Pakistan.

Applicants must also upload the scanned copy of the deposit slip on the HEC’s Online Portal before submitting their applications.

CSC Online Portal

Applicants can apply for the CGSP 2022-23 through the CSC’s Online Portal after selecting program Type: A and Agency No.5861.

Documents Required

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit the following documents:

Copy of signed application forms downloaded from both HEC and CSC Online Portals along with original fee submission receipt/deposit slip.

Attested copies of all educational degrees, CNIC/B-form, Domicile, and equivalence certificates issued by IBCC or HEC.

A study plan or research proposal consisting of 200 words for BS, 800 words for MS, and 1500 words for Ph.D. Copies of research publications and achievements only for Ph.D. candidates.

Two original recommendation/reference letters by professors/associate professors of previous institutions. (Only for MS and Ph.D. candidates)

Language proficiency certificates or IELTS/TOEFL/HSK score (where applicable).

Copy of passport valid till 1 March 2023.

Copy of medical examination issued by a government-certified physician.

Copy of police clearance certificate not older than six months.

NOC from the employer in case of employment of applicants.

Benefits

Undergraduate students will receive a stipend of CNY 2,500 per month under CGSP 2022-23, Master’s students CNY 3,000 per month, and Ph.D. students CNY 3,500 per month.

Chinese universities will be responsible for covering education fees, administration costs, health insurance, and other expenditures to support academic activities.

Travel expenditure, however, must be borne by all recipients of CGSP 2022-23 themselves.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the CGSP 2022-23 for both HEC and CSC Portals is 3rd January 2022.

Read more about the Chinese Government Scholarship Program 2022-23 at HEC’s official website.