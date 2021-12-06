Advertisement

Pakistan Gets Over 2 Million Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

By Darakhshan Anjum | Published Dec 6, 2021 | 4:18 pm

The United States Embassy in Islamabad informed that Pakistan has received 2.2 million additional doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX mechanism.

“Our commitment to COVID-19 response efforts in Pakistan continues. Today the U.S. donated an additional 2.2 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Pakistan via the COVAX mechanism. This donation will complement the impressive campaign to vaccinate all Pakistanis,” US Embassy tweeted.

Besides, the US Embassy said that Pakistan is focused on protecting the country and its people from coronavirus and this donation will help it in its campaign to vaccinate everyone.

US mission revealed in October that the total number of coronavirus vaccines donated by the US to Pakistan has reached 15.8 million, adding that the country is the largest contributor in supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access.

Darakhshan Anjum
