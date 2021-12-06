PM Urged to Take Action Against Corrupt Tax Official

A request for the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against alleged corruption charges against a Commissioner IRS/BS-20 of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The request was placed under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, and asks for the removal from service of the commissioner.

According to a report by a national daily, Advocate Waheed Shahzad Butt filed a complaint for Own Motion intervention before the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, for the initiation of disciplinary action against corrupt tax officials in the FBR.

The Board of Revenue has since then taken strict action alongside the FTO in a stance to eliminate corruption within its ranks.

The FBR was earlier instructed by Dr. Asif Jah to carry out a departmental inquiry against a commissioner, accused of demanding an expensive mobile handset from a taxpayer as a bribe for allowing a refund under the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 package.

The FTO elaborated that a complaint was filed against the Board for extreme negligence and inefficiency, as well as avoidance and delay of formal disciplinary proceedings. The FTO further pointed out the neglect of the Board in proven cases of corruption, even when solid evidence was shared by external agencies.

For the recently registered complaint, the plaintiff is a practicing lawyer of the Lahore High Court, a member of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, the Lahore Bar Association, and the Lahore Tax Bar Association.

The filed instant complaint states that in C.No.0047/OM/2021, findings shared with the FBR contain documentary proof regarding acts of corruption committed by IRS/BS-20 CIR.

The CIR was allegedly involved in personal misconduct and has been accused of misusing the PM COVID-19 relief package. The CIR was also accused of being involved in state-sponsored robbery under the pretense of exercising official powers.

Under the Civil Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2020, Dr. Asif Jah had previously ordered necessary action and a departmental inquiry based on tangible evidence. All related documentation and facts have already been conveyed to the FBR for further consideration.

The filed instant complaint referred to the FBR has been forwarded with para-wide comments under U.O No. 13(5)/S.MIR-I/2010/188369 dated 10.11.2021.

The Board of Revenue also confirmed that the summary has been moved to the Prime Minister for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against CIR IRS/BS-20 and for the appointment of an Inquiry Officer under the Civil Servant.