Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as a Powerful Successor to the Poco M3 Pro

POCO, a popular technology brand among the world’s young techies, today announced the global launch of POCO M4 Pro 5G, a mid-range “entertainment monster” for young mobile users, with Corecart being the official online e-commerce partner.

POCO is an entertainment powerhouse that runs your favourite shows smoothly on the latest and powerful flagship-level 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, and a smart choice that won’t break the bank.

For youthful users drawn to cool and trendsetting devices, POCO M4 Pro 5G makes for a powerful video streaming and gaming system that levels up the immersive entertainment experience with a silky-smooth 90Hz refresh rate display along with upgraded 33W pro fast charging that’ll power the phone throughout the day.

“M-series is undeniably the go-to phone for young smartphone users that seek the most value from their phones, and we’ve outdone their expectations with the latest POCO M4 Pro 5G,” said Kevin Qiu, Head of POCO Global.

“With a series of firsts for M-series, which includes a higher performance and 33W pro fast charging, POCO M4 Pro 5G is undoubtedly the best entertainment-ready phone that we’ve introduced in this series to date,” he added.

Power Up with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset

POCO M4 Pro 5G is the culmination of next-generation technology developed to deliver the best-in-class video watching and gaming experience while offering more bang for the buck.

The Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset is a class-leading octa-core processor that introduces a massive leap in performance than the previous generation but also delivers unparalleled efficiency. Developed on a 6nm process, POCO M4 Pro 5G is inherently power-efficient.

The battery lasts longer even when powering two impressive Cortex-A76 cores that run at 2.4GHz, six ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz, and a contemporary ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card at 1068MHz. So, POCO M4 Pro 5G delivers superior visuals that elevate any show or movie.

The phone also carries all the hallmarks of a flagship-rivaling device, including future-proofed connectivity with an integrated 5G modem* and support for dual 5G standby, along with UFS 2.2 technology for faster sequential write speeds and superior multitasking capabilities.

Power Up with 33W Pro fast charging and long battery life

Seeing is believing – POCO M4 Pro 5G is the first M-series phone to feature blazing-fast 33W Pro fast charging technology.

Did we mention it’s a charging speed that’s at the top of its category? Fueled by a 33W in-box charger, the phone fully charges its large 5000mAh battery to 100% in only 59 minutes – nearly half the time compared with the previous generation.

Putting this into perspective, with just a 10-minute charge, users will get up to 2 hours of video streaming.

Power Up with an FHD+ Smart Display and Three Nostalgic Colors

The verdict is in. For an immersive entertainment device, POCO M4 Pro 5G offers more than meets the eye. Boasting both a 240Hz touch sampling rate, along with a 90 Hz DynamicSwitch DotDisplay this phone doesn’t just excel with top-of-class smoothness. It exceeds expectations.

Featuring a wide color gamut that supports DCI-P3, the FHD+ resolution enthrals with a highly detailed and crystal clear display.

POCO M4 Pro 5G is also smart, as its dynamic refresh rate auto-adapts to individual forms of entertainment, which extends the battery life. Videos playback at 60fps, movies at 25fps, while games can operate at either 60fps or 90fps.

Combine the display with dual speakers and POCO M4 Pro 5G transforms into a portable theatre that fits into any pocket and envelops your sight and ears. Gamers not only get this but so much more. POCO’s X-axis linear motor offers a haptic touch-like response that vibrates in reaction to in-game actions.

POCO M-series has been a consistent breath of fresh air among a sea of look-alikes, and POCO M4 Pro 5G delivers a nostalgic return of POCO’s signature, immersive design. Find comfort in a slim bezel, lightweight design of 195g, thin 8.75mm frame, and redesigned side fingerprint sensor.

Select from three stylish colors. This includes a matte-finished POCO Yellow, Power Black, or Cool Blue.

Power Up Shots with a 50MP Camera

To follow up on its series of firsts, POCO M4 Pro 5G is the first phone of the M-series that features an impressive 50MP camera sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Paired with a series of creative camera features like Night mode, Kaleidoscope, Slow motion, and Time-lapse video, any footage or photo can be leveled up with clearer pictures and breathtaking landscape shots.

Even selfies are made more memorable with Panorama selfies captured using its 16MP front camera.

To put finishing touches on the final clip or shot, add a dash of style with Filters.

POCO M4 Pro 5G will come in three colors including POCO Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue, and will also be available in two variants: 4GB+64GB & 6GB+128GB.

4GB + 64GB: Recommended retail price at PKR 46,999 via official e-commerce channels.

6GB+128GB: Recommended retail price at PKR 49,999 via official e-commerce channels.

Both will be available for purchase at an early bird price of PKR 46,999, and PKR 49,999 respectively from Dec. 03 via many e-commerce platforms.